Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Switch (NYSE:SWCH) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Switch (NYSE:SWCH) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Switch, Inc. is a technology infrastructure company. It designs, constructs and operates hyperscale data centers. The Company is developer and operator of the SUPERNAP, data center facilities, and provides colocation, telecommunications, cloud services and content ecosystems. Switch, Inc. is based in LAS VEGAS, United States. “

A number of other research firms also recently commented on SWCH. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Switch in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Switch from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Truist began coverage on shares of Switch in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reissued an outperform rating and issued a $19.00 target price (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Switch in a report on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Switch has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $21.28.

NYSE:SWCH opened at $18.13 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.47 and a beta of 0.72. Switch has a one year low of $13.38 and a one year high of $19.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05. The business had revenue of $127.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.36 million. Switch had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 2.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Switch will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Switch’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 133.33%.

In other news, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 53,750 shares of Switch stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.40, for a total transaction of $935,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,514,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,744,800.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Erin Thomas Morton sold 100,000 shares of Switch stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.24, for a total value of $1,824,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 578,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,549,158.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 30.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SWCH. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Switch by 109.8% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Switch by 561.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 4,518 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Switch by 16.2% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 8,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in Switch during the fourth quarter worth approximately $164,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Switch by 105.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 5,192 shares in the last quarter. 35.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services in the United States. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada, Michigan, and Georgia. The company serves technology and digital media companies, financial institutions, government agencies, and network and telecommunications providers, as well as cloud, IT, and software providers.

