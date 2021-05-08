Zacks Investment Research Lowers Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Auto Trader Group plc provides digital automotive marketplace. It offers buy and sell of vehicles, such as cars, trucks and vans. Auto Trader Group plc is headquartered in Manchester, United Kingdom. “

Get Auto Trader Group alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Auto Trader Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an underweight rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Peel Hunt raised shares of Auto Trader Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $2.25.

OTCMKTS:ATDRY opened at $2.03 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.97. Auto Trader Group has a twelve month low of $1.43 and a twelve month high of $2.17.

About Auto Trader Group

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers, home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

Featured Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Auto Trader Group (ATDRY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Auto Trader Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auto Trader Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.