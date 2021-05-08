Zacks Investment Research Lowers Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It operates as a real estate finance and investment management company. The company’s investment programs focuses on loans and securities backed by commercial real estate assets. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. formerly known as Capital Trust, Inc.is headquartered in New York. “

A number of other research firms have also commented on BXMT. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.57.

NYSE:BXMT opened at $31.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 33.83 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.01 and its 200 day moving average is $28.35. Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a 12 month low of $19.57 and a 12 month high of $33.01.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 18.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Blackstone Mortgage Trust will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.81%.

In other Blackstone Mortgage Trust news, President Katharine A. Keenan sold 1,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.14, for a total value of $59,539.68. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 91,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,850,586.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 3,077 shares of company stock valued at $92,945 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 1.3% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 24,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $784,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 33.3% in the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 2,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 184.3% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. 57.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

