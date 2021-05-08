Zacks Investment Research Lowers Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kopin Corporation is a leading developer and provider of innovative wearable technologies and solutions for integration into head-worn computing and display systems to military, industrial and consumer customers. Kopin’s technologies and solutions are available as components providing individual capabilities or as reference systems providing integrated solutions. Kopin has a long history of developing technologies required for wearable computing headsets for the military, consumers, or industry. Kopin has contributed to the development of head-mounted displays for the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter, created the Golden-i, a wearable headset reference design for industry, and collaborated on many wearable products with a range of companies including Vuzix, Motorola Solutions and Recon Instruments. Kopin has developed and commercialized game-changing technologies such as heterojunction bipolar transistors (HBT) which power billions of cellphones, and microdisplays which have brought vivid images. “

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a neutral rating on shares of Kopin in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Shares of Kopin stock opened at $7.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $699.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.06 and a beta of 2.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.60. Kopin has a fifty-two week low of $0.58 and a fifty-two week high of $13.62.

Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Kopin had a negative return on equity of 51.37% and a negative net margin of 37.11%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kopin will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CTO Hong K. Choi sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $320,000.00. Also, EVP Bor Yeu Tsaur sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.20, for a total transaction of $984,000.00. Insiders sold a total of 557,260 shares of company stock worth $4,953,558 in the last three months. Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kopin by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 2,316 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kopin during the 1st quarter worth about $81,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in Kopin during the 1st quarter worth about $81,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Kopin during the 1st quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Kopin by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 182,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. 18.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kopin Company Profile

Kopin Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invents, develops, manufactures, and sells components, subassemblies, and head-worn and hand-held systems in the United States, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It offers miniature active-matrix liquid crystal displays, liquid crystal on silicon displays/spatial light modulators, organic light emitting diode displays, application specific integrated circuits, backlights, and optical lenses; and headset systems.

