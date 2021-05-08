Zacks Investment Research Lowers Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc. is a life sciences company providing products for the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines and support research on human diseases. The company offer products and services in the fields of nucleic acid synthesis, bioprocess impurity detection and analysis, protein labeling and detection to biopharmaceutical, vaccine, diagnostics and cell and gene therapy companies. Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc. is based in SAN DIEGO, Calif. “

Get Maravai LifeSciences alerts:

Several other analysts also recently commented on MRVI. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Maravai LifeSciences from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Maravai LifeSciences from $35.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Maravai LifeSciences from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $38.56.

MRVI stock opened at $37.15 on Wednesday. Maravai LifeSciences has a fifty-two week low of $23.62 and a fifty-two week high of $40.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.70.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $98.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.48 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Maravai LifeSciences will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the 4th quarter worth $18,467,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in Maravai LifeSciences during the fourth quarter valued at $29,744,000. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in Maravai LifeSciences during the fourth quarter valued at $2,259,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Maravai LifeSciences during the fourth quarter valued at $1,881,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Maravai LifeSciences during the fourth quarter valued at $333,000.

Maravai LifeSciences Company Profile

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc operates as a life sciences company that provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

Recommended Story: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Maravai LifeSciences (MRVI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Maravai LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maravai LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.