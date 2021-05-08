Zacks Investment Research Lowers PAE (NASDAQ:PAE) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PAE (NASDAQ:PAE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PAE Incorporated provides agile and steadfast solutions to the U.S. government and its allies. PAE Incorporated, formerly known as Gores Holdings III Inc., is headquartered is in Falls Church, Virginia. “

Get PAE alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on PAE. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of PAE from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $10.50 target price on shares of PAE in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd.

NASDAQ PAE traded up $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.78. 791,843 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 577,127. PAE has a 12-month low of $7.51 and a 12-month high of $11.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $817.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.43 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.55 and a 200-day moving average of $8.99.

PAE (NASDAQ:PAE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. On average, analysts expect that PAE will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of PAE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,000. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. grew its position in PAE by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. now owns 642,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,899,000 after acquiring an additional 62,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in PAE in the 4th quarter valued at $611,000. 82.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PAE

PAE Incorporated provides operational solutions and outsourced services for the United States government, other allied governments, international organizations, and companies. The company operates through two segments, Global Mission Services and National Security Solutions. The Global Mission Services segment engages in logistics and stability operations, including lifecycle logistics operations, humanitarian, and stability operations; infrastructure management, such as mission operations support, space development and operations, and test and training ranges; and force readiness comprising the maintenance and repair of military and civilian vehicle fleets and aircraft.

See Also: Net Income

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PAE (PAE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PAE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PAE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.