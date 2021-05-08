Zacks Investment Research Lowers Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $20.00 price objective on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Telephone and Data Systems conducts all of its wireless operations through its majority-owned subsidiary, U.S. Cellular, which operates in an intensely competitive market. Increasing costs associated with network integration and construction of new cell sites, aggressive equipment pricing, wireless technology upgrades and spectrum licensing put pressure on its profitability. Volatile pricing movement, changes in roaming practices and constant churn are primary concerns. The company is expected to be affected by amendments in the Universal Service Fund brought in by the Federal Communications Commission. Moreover, it has a debt burden and is currently reeling under pressure to meet its financial obligations. However, the company is well positioned to diversify its business model from a telecom service provider to a fiber provider.”

TDS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet raised Telephone and Data Systems from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Telephone and Data Systems from $42.50 to $38.50 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Telephone and Data Systems from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating and set a $22.00 price target (down previously from $30.00) on shares of Telephone and Data Systems in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Telephone and Data Systems currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $27.58.

Shares of NYSE:TDS opened at $24.73 on Wednesday. Telephone and Data Systems has a 12 month low of $16.38 and a 12 month high of $25.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.17.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.12. Telephone and Data Systems had a return on equity of 4.08% and a net margin of 4.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. Telephone and Data Systems’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Telephone and Data Systems will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Telephone and Data Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.96%.

In other Telephone and Data Systems news, SVP Joseph R. Hanley sold 13,880 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.87, for a total transaction of $317,435.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,942.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 14.46% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,255,921 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $60,462,000 after buying an additional 283,710 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,712,297 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $31,797,000 after buying an additional 310,199 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 56.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,393,175 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $25,871,000 after buying an additional 505,070 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems during the 4th quarter worth $25,452,000. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,287,336 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $23,906,000 after buying an additional 339,658 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.02% of the company’s stock.

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through three segments: UScellular, Wireline, and Cable. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, asset management, smart water solutions, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, routers, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including headphones, smart speakers, and home automation and business management solutions.

