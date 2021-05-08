Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $188.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Airbnb Inc. provides marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. Airbnb Inc. is based in San Francisco, California. “

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ABNB. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Airbnb in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued a hold rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Airbnb in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They set a market perform rating for the company. KeyCorp started coverage on Airbnb in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set a sector weight rating on the stock. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Airbnb in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a sell rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $174.57.

ABNB stock opened at $151.21 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $178.91. Airbnb has a 12 month low of $121.50 and a 12 month high of $219.94.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($10.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($9.18) by ($1.66). The business had revenue of $859.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $740.79 million. On average, analysts predict that Airbnb will post -13.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $607,000. Clarius Group LLC purchased a new stake in Airbnb in the fourth quarter worth $496,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Airbnb in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Airbnb during the fourth quarter valued at $437,000. Finally, Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 4th quarter worth about $259,000.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

