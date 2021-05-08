Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) to “Buy”

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $102.00 target price on the electronics maker’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 5.55% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Higher adoption of Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos is proving to be a major profit churner for the company. Its growth strategy stands on three pillars — advancing the science of sight and sound, providing creative solutions and delivering superior experiences. The company believes that rising demand for premium-viewing experiences will accelerate growth for Dolby Cinema in the long run. Increasing content and devices in Dolby Atmos with growth in Dolby Cinema’s footprint are likely to drive its business. However, it reported lackluster second-quarter fiscal 2021 results, with net earnings and sales declining on a year-over-year basis. Higher adoption of proprietary sound technologies might intensify competition in the global arena, affecting Dolby’s market share. Weak cinema product sales amid the global pandemic pose a major headwind.”

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on DLB. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Dolby Laboratories from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Barrington Research cut shares of Dolby Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.33.

Shares of DLB opened at $96.64 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $100.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.32. Dolby Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $52.13 and a fifty-two week high of $104.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion, a PE ratio of 42.95, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.89.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The electronics maker reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.44. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 19.91% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The firm had revenue of $319.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Dolby Laboratories will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Dolby Laboratories news, CMO Todd Pendleton sold 14,469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.08, for a total value of $1,361,243.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 29,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total transaction of $2,988,118.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 78,740 shares of company stock valued at $7,549,813 in the last three months. 37.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the first quarter worth $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 69.2% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 269 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 534 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. 58.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dolby Laboratories

Dolby Laboratoties, Inc designs and manufactures audio and imaging products for the cinema, television, broadcast, and entertainment industries. Its products include Cinema Imaging, Cinema Audio, Dolby Conference Phone, Dolby Voice Room, and Other Products. The company was founded by Ray Milton Dolby in 1965 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

