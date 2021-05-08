Zacks Investment Research Upgrades FTS International (NYSE:FTSI) to “Hold”

FTS International (NYSE:FTSI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FTS International Inc. provider of hydraulic fracturing service primarily in North America. The company’s services enhance hydrocarbon flow from oil and natural gas wells drilled by exploration and production, companies in shale and other unconventional resource formations. FTS International Inc. is based in Cisco, Texas. “

NYSE:FTSI traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.88. The company had a trading volume of 34,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,922. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.42. FTS International has a 1 year low of $11.51 and a 1 year high of $29.29.

FTS International (NYSE:FTSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.01).

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of FTS International by 81.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FTS International during the fourth quarter valued at about $251,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of FTS International during the fourth quarter valued at about $263,000. Alleghany Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of FTS International during the fourth quarter valued at about $310,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FTS International during the fourth quarter valued at about $322,000.

FTS International, Inc provides hydraulic fracturing services in North America. The company's services enhance hydrocarbon flow from oil and natural gas wells drilled by exploration and production companies (E&P), in shale and other unconventional resource formations. It operates in five unconventional basins in the United States.

