Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) to Buy

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $17.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.20% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is based in Massachusetts, United States. “

Shares of KNSA stock opened at $14.63 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.61. The firm has a market cap of $998.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.17 and a beta of 0.03. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $14.35 and a one year high of $28.67.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.01. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals will post -2.41 EPS for the current year.

In other Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Sanj K. Patel sold 20,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.04, for a total value of $470,039.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $113,448.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 70.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $264,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 316.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 4,944 shares during the last quarter. 42.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need worldwide. Its product candidates include Rilonacept, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; and Vixarelimab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis, a chronic inflammatory skin condition.

