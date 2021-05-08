Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Nephros (NASDAQ:NEPH) to “Buy”

Nephros (NASDAQ:NEPH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $8.75 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 18.42% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Nephros develops advanced End Stage Renal Disease, or ESRD, therapy technology and products that would address both patient treatment needs and the clinical and financial needs of the treatment provider. “

Separately, B. Riley started coverage on shares of Nephros in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.50 price objective for the company.

NASDAQ NEPH opened at $7.39 on Thursday. Nephros has a 52-week low of $5.08 and a 52-week high of $9.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 4.94. The company has a market capitalization of $73.53 million, a P/E ratio of -16.06 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.57 and a 200-day moving average of $7.62.

Nephros (NASDAQ:NEPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.08. Nephros had a negative net margin of 43.58% and a negative return on equity of 36.33%. As a group, analysts forecast that Nephros will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NEPH. Samjo Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Nephros in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,719,000. Cowen Prime Services LLC grew its position in shares of Nephros by 86.1% in the 4th quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 575,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,934,000 after buying an additional 266,068 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Nephros by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 55,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Nephros by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 4,071 shares during the last quarter. 45.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nephros Company Profile

Nephros, Inc, a commercial-stage company, develops and sells water solutions to the medical and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Filtration, Pathogen Detection, and Renal Products. Its ultrafilters are used in dialysis centers for the removal of biological contaminants from water and bicarbonate concentrate; and in hospitals for the prevention of infection from waterborne pathogens, such as legionella and pseudomonas, as well as in military and outdoor recreation, commercial, and other healthcare facilities.

