Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) to “Strong-Buy”

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $90.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.12% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Power Integrations, Inc. is a supplier of high-performance electronic components used in high-voltage power-conversion systems. Their integrated circuits and diodes enable compact, energy-efficient AC-DC power supplies for a vast range of electronic products including mobile devices, TVs, PCs, appliances, smart utility meters and LED lights. Their SCALE IGBT drivers enhance the efficiency, reliability and cost of high-power applications such as industrial motor drives, solar and wind energy systems, electric vehicles and high-voltage DC transmission. Since its introduction, Power Integrations’ EcoSmart® energy-efficiency technology has prevented billions of dollars’ worth of energy waste and millions of tons of carbon emissions. Reflecting the environmental benefits of their products, Power Integrations’ stock is a member of clean-technology stock indices sponsored by Cleantech Group LLC and Clean Edge. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on POWI. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Power Integrations from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Power Integrations from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Power Integrations from $70.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.33.

POWI opened at $82.48 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $82.20 and a 200-day moving average of $80.24. The company has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.51 and a beta of 0.98. Power Integrations has a 1-year low of $48.86 and a 1-year high of $99.05.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.20. Power Integrations had a net margin of 44.72% and a return on equity of 8.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Power Integrations will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Radu Barsan sold 2,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.74, for a total value of $212,122.86. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 52,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,964,376. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Ben Sutherland sold 1,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.63, for a total transaction of $127,537.41. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 45,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,828,322.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,088 shares of company stock valued at $5,500,331 over the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of POWI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,878,000 after acquiring an additional 4,442 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 98.2% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 21,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 10,800 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 121,119 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,915,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Power Integrations by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,240 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arden Trust Co acquired a new stake in Power Integrations during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $267,000. 97.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and other consumer and industrial applications.

