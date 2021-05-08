Zacks Investment Research Upgrades UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $24.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “United Mobile Home’s primary business is the ownership and operation of manufactured home communities – leasing manufactured home spaces on a month-to-month basis to private manufactured home owners. The company also leases homes to residents. A manufactured home community is designed to accommodate detached, single family manufactured housing units, which are produced off-site by manufacturers and delivered by truck to the site. “

Get UMH Properties alerts:

Several other analysts also recently commented on UMH. Aegis began coverage on shares of UMH Properties in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of UMH Properties from $16.50 to $21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of UMH Properties from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, UMH Properties presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.67.

NYSE UMH opened at $22.13 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.16. The firm has a market cap of $946.01 million, a PE ratio of -18.75 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.62. UMH Properties has a 52 week low of $10.32 and a 52 week high of $22.36.

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.19. UMH Properties had a negative net margin of 13.64% and a negative return on equity of 21.08%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that UMH Properties will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. UMH Properties’s payout ratio is 120.63%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in UMH Properties during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in UMH Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in UMH Properties during the first quarter valued at $61,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in UMH Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in UMH Properties by 208.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 5,174 shares in the last quarter. 57.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About UMH Properties

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 124 manufactured home communities containing approximately 23,400 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan and Maryland.

Featured Article: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on UMH Properties (UMH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for UMH Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMH Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.