Zalando (FRA:ZAL) PT Set at €121.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Zalando (FRA:ZAL) has been given a €121.00 ($142.35) target price by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 39.59% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ZAL. Bank of America set a €115.00 ($135.29) target price on shares of Zalando and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Independent Research set a €112.00 ($131.76) price target on shares of Zalando and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €112.00 ($131.76) price target on shares of Zalando and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays set a €110.00 ($129.41) price target on shares of Zalando and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €121.00 ($142.35) price target on shares of Zalando and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €100.94 ($118.75).

Zalando stock opened at €86.68 ($101.98) on Thursday. Zalando has a 12 month low of €36.33 ($42.74) and a 12 month high of €49.86 ($58.66). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €87.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is €88.05.

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children, as well as free delivery and returns services. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, MÃ¼nster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

