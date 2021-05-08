Zeit Capital LLC Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Zeit Capital LLC cut its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 499 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF comprises 3.7% of Zeit Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Zeit Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $4,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,024,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 108.1% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after buying an additional 2,631 shares during the period. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 2,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Royal Fund Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 13,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,785,000 after buying an additional 2,294 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 27,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,985,000 after buying an additional 2,042 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $220.61 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $220.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $211.96. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $142.57 and a 52 week high of $231.42.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

