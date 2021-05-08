Zeit Capital LLC Lowers Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Zeit Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 448 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF comprises approximately 2.9% of Zeit Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Zeit Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VBK. Prosperity Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,951,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,870,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 66.4% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after acquiring an additional 3,212 shares during the period. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 88,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,571,000 after buying an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,671,000.

VBK opened at $276.91 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $280.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $269.03. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $168.69 and a 1-year high of $304.93.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

