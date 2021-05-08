Zeit Capital LLC Purchases New Position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Zeit Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF makes up 0.0% of Zeit Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC increased its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 112.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 335.7% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000.

Get Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

SCHE opened at $32.59 on Friday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a one year low of $21.58 and a one year high of $34.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.32.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

Read More: Support Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.