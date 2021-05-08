Zeit Capital LLC Sells 715 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

Zeit Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 231,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 715 shares during the period. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF makes up about 20.2% of Zeit Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Zeit Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF were worth $22,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,696,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,387,000 after buying an additional 619,169 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,918,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,531,000 after acquiring an additional 9,570 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,856,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,174,000 after buying an additional 64,146 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 312,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,107,000 after buying an additional 22,245 shares during the period. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $22,469,000.

NYSEARCA MGV opened at $101.61 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.12. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $67.64 and a 1 year high of $101.70.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

