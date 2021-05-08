Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) EVP Soren Abildgaard Sells 2,187 Shares of Stock

Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) EVP Soren Abildgaard sold 2,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.06, for a total value of $299,750.22. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,903.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Soren Abildgaard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 19th, Soren Abildgaard sold 1,007 shares of Zendesk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total value of $149,861.74.

On Monday, April 12th, Soren Abildgaard sold 407 shares of Zendesk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.92, for a total value of $58,168.44.

On Wednesday, April 7th, Soren Abildgaard sold 2,549 shares of Zendesk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.35, for a total value of $352,654.15.

NYSE ZEN opened at $135.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.41 and a beta of 1.27. Zendesk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.92 and a 52-week high of $166.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $141.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $283.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.38 million. Zendesk had a negative net margin of 19.24% and a negative return on equity of 22.55%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZEN. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Zendesk by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,294,485 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,043,989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345,316 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Zendesk by 747.1% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,105,653 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $158,241,000 after buying an additional 975,127 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Zendesk by 86.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,992,606 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $285,182,000 after buying an additional 923,694 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Zendesk in the fourth quarter valued at about $79,702,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Zendesk by 442.5% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 543,629 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $77,804,000 after buying an additional 443,430 shares in the last quarter. 97.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ZEN. Zacks Investment Research raised Zendesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Zendesk from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Zendesk from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Zendesk in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Zendesk from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.47.

Zendesk Company Profile

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

