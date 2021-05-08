Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) CEO Anthony Y. Sun Sells 26,794 Shares

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) CEO Anthony Y. Sun sold 26,794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.32, for a total value of $1,589,420.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,474,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,447,230.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of ZNTL opened at $59.18 on Friday. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.41 and a 1 year high of $62.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.50 and a 200-day moving average of $46.06.

Get Zentalis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.95) by ($0.06). On average, research analysts anticipate that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZNTL. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $215,000. Institutional investors own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidates are the ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative, or advanced or metastatic breast cancer; and ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as in Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with advanced ovarian cancer.

See Also: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.