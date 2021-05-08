Zero Utility Token Trading Up 15.2% Over Last Week (ZUT)

Zero Utility Token (CURRENCY:ZUT) traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 8th. In the last seven days, Zero Utility Token has traded up 15.2% against the US dollar. One Zero Utility Token coin can now be purchased for about $2,046.81 or 0.03501908 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Zero Utility Token has a total market cap of $1.98 million and approximately $5,997.00 worth of Zero Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Zero Utility Token

Zero Utility Token (CRYPTO:ZUT) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 16th, 2020. Zero Utility Token’s total supply is 969 coins. The official website for Zero Utility Token is www.zeroutility.io . Zero Utility Token’s official Twitter account is @UtilityZero and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zero Utility Token ($ZUT) is a token run by the community, for the community. The token exists as an incentive for the community to build products that fulfil utility gaps within the DeFi space and directly support Zero Utility's token. There are no dev funds or liquidity pool keys. “

Zero Utility Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero Utility Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zero Utility Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zero Utility Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

