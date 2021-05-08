Zero (ZER) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $33,355.00

Zero (CURRENCY:ZER) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 8th. Zero has a market capitalization of $3.88 million and approximately $33,355.00 worth of Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Zero has traded 7.1% lower against the US dollar. One Zero coin can currently be purchased for about $0.39 or 0.00000660 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Zero alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $305.42 or 0.00517722 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $130.56 or 0.00221316 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $145.36 or 0.00246397 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.73 or 0.00011413 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000015 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00004457 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000857 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Zero Coin Profile

ZER is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on February 19th, 2017. Zero’s total supply is 9,973,712 coins. The Reddit community for Zero is /r/ZeroCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zero’s official message board is medium.com/@zerocurrency . Zero’s official Twitter account is @ZeroCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zero’s official website is zerocurrency.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Zero is fork of Zcash (Zcash is fork of Bitcoin). It has the security of Bitcoin, the privacy of Zcash and few other improvements. Zero includes the best privacy and anonymity technology available today. The coin has no founders reward, no premine, no slow start and no block reward halving. The developers have also abandoned idea of mining on mobile devices and made the mining parameters harder. “

Buying and Selling Zero

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.