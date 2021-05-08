Ziegler Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 135.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 97,873 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 56,312 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $9,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,457,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,427,763,000 after acquiring an additional 3,760,947 shares during the last quarter. Public Investment Fund acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter valued at $1,389,418,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,226,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,734,206 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 9,996,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,328,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter valued at $806,508,000. Institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $94.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 4.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $93.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.63. The stock has a market cap of $73.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.15, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.59 and a 1-year high of $104.53.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 28.90% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total transaction of $1,771,190.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 45,030 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.98, for a total transaction of $4,141,859.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ATVI shares. Argus boosted their price target on Activision Blizzard from $102.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist upped their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Activision Blizzard in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Activision Blizzard presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.04.

Activision Blizzard Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

