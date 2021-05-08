Ziegler Capital Management LLC Has $12.21 Million Stock Position in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 291,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,356 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Duke Realty worth $12,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 84,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,544,000 after buying an additional 10,021 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $889,000 after buying an additional 1,863 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 250,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,635,000 after buying an additional 43,241 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 93,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,938,000 after buying an additional 20,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 567.6% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter. 96.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DRE stock opened at $45.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.19, a PEG ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.59. Duke Realty Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.80 and a fifty-two week high of $46.85.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $258.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.25 million. Duke Realty had a return on equity of 4.30% and a net margin of 22.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. Research analysts expect that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.255 dividend. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Duke Realty’s payout ratio is currently 70.83%.

In related news, CFO Mark A. Denien sold 46,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.43, for a total value of $2,135,780.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 46,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,135,780. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles R. Eitel sold 3,719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.48, for a total value of $154,264.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $133,109.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 104,399 shares of company stock worth $4,593,467 in the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DRE has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James raised their price target on Duke Realty from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho raised their price target on Duke Realty from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Duke Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, April 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Duke Realty currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.75.

Duke Realty

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 159 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

