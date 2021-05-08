Ziegler Capital Management LLC Purchases 8,127 Shares of Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 660,160 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,127 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned about 0.29% of Viavi Solutions worth $10,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIAV. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $44,748,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 276.0% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,043,046 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $60,545,000 after purchasing an additional 2,967,783 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 93.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,938,207 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $88,925,000 after purchasing an additional 2,868,533 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 3,028,988 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,359,000 after purchasing an additional 487,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Viavi Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $7,239,000. 93.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Viavi Solutions alerts:

In other Viavi Solutions news, SVP Gary W. Staley sold 1,991 shares of Viavi Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.95, for a total value of $33,747.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard Belluzzo sold 2,450 shares of Viavi Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total value of $37,877.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 216,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,347,940.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 136,326 shares of company stock valued at $2,255,546. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

VIAV opened at $16.36 on Friday. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.44 and a fifty-two week high of $17.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a current ratio of 4.23. The company has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.26 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.34 and a 200-day moving average of $15.23.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $303.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.53 million. Viavi Solutions had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 3.23%. Viavi Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VIAV. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Viavi Solutions from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Northland Securities raised their price target on Viavi Solutions from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. B. Riley lifted their target price on Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, MKM Partners initiated coverage on Viavi Solutions in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.50.

Viavi Solutions Profile

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government, civil, military, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Network Enablement (NE), Service Enablement (SE), and Optical Security and Performance Products (OSP) segments.

Read More: Trading Penny Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV).

Receive News & Ratings for Viavi Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viavi Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.