Ziegler Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 6.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 27,496 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,033 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 1.8% of Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $56,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Auxano Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,403,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Petix & Botte Co increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Petix & Botte Co now owns 238 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 1,416 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,921,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $155,000. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 64.0% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors now owns 574 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet stock opened at $2,351.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 trillion, a PE ratio of 45.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,323.30 and a 12 month high of $2,431.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2,206.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,933.91.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $9.87 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Alphabet in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Moffett Nathanson upped their price objective on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,800.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist upped their price objective on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,400.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Alphabet from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,473.33.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

