Ziegler Capital Management LLC Trims Position in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC cut its position in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,978 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,153 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Churchill Downs were worth $11,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 1,850.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 55.4% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 200.0% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. 73.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CHDN stock opened at $201.24 on Friday. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a 52 week low of $94.03 and a 52 week high of $258.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $222.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $206.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.50 and a beta of 1.37.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $324.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.95 million. Churchill Downs had a negative net margin of 8.99% and a positive return on equity of 11.09%. The business’s revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CHDN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Churchill Downs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Churchill Downs from $239.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.67.

In related news, SVP Austin W. Miller sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.47, for a total value of $90,188.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,978,521.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Austin W. Miller sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.77, for a total transaction of $614,310.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Churchill Downs, Online Wagering, and Gaming. As of March 18, 2021, the company owned and operated three pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues with approximately 3,050 historical racing machines (HRMs) in Kentucky; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; seven retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming in eight states with approximately 11,000 slot machines and video lottery terminals, and 200 table games.

