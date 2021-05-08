Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) Shares Acquired by Claraphi Advisory Network LLC

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $1,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 56.6% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments increased its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 7.1% during the first quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 19,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,541,000 after buying an additional 1,274 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 28.4% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,150,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $797,413,000 after buying an additional 1,361,445 shares during the period. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC increased its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 2.0% during the first quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC now owns 50,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,581,000 after buying an additional 987 shares during the period. Finally, Aviance Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 60.0% during the first quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,037,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. 76.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Zillow Group news, CMO Aimee Johnson sold 12,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.47, for a total value of $2,270,441.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 55,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,130,479.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Errol G. Samuelson sold 393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.66, for a total value of $72,571.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,987,851.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 514,714 shares of company stock valued at $76,067,653. Corporate insiders own 19.87% of the company’s stock.

Z has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Zillow Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Zillow Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.25.

Shares of NASDAQ Z traded up $4.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $118.55. 4,218,777 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,550,654. The company has a quick ratio of 9.73, a current ratio of 10.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.12. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.04 and a 1-year high of $208.11. The firm has a market cap of $28.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.48 and a beta of 1.14.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 11.54%.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

