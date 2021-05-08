Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) Price Target Cut to $230.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) had its price target reduced by Citigroup from $250.00 to $230.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $200.00 to $145.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $179.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Zillow Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Zillow Group currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $164.36.

Shares of ZG traded up $5.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $119.40. 705,072 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 759,111. The company has a current ratio of 10.08, a quick ratio of 9.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Zillow Group has a 52-week low of $44.70 and a 52-week high of $212.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $136.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.28. The company has a market cap of $28.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.92 and a beta of 1.31.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.41. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 11.54% and a negative return on equity of 9.76%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.25) EPS. Zillow Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Zillow Group will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Zillow Group in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Zillow Group by 43.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 215 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Zillow Group by 143.9% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Zillow Group in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in Zillow Group in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 25.98% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and websites in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's mobile applications and websites offers various real estate transactions and related services, including buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate properties; purchase and sale of homes; title and escrow services; title insurance products and services; and mortgage loans.

