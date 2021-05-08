ZIMBOCASH Price Tops $0.0041 on Exchanges (ZASH)

ZIMBOCASH (CURRENCY:ZASH) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 8th. In the last week, ZIMBOCASH has traded down 0.4% against the US dollar. One ZIMBOCASH coin can currently be bought for $0.0041 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. ZIMBOCASH has a market capitalization of $4.58 million and $21,715.00 worth of ZIMBOCASH was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002694 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001705 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.67 or 0.00067629 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $148.69 or 0.00253467 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 539.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00003748 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $676.49 or 0.01153196 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.10 or 0.00032559 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $433.85 or 0.00739573 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $58,670.37 or 1.00014227 BTC.

About ZIMBOCASH

ZIMBOCASH’s total supply is 4,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,127,419,109 coins. The official website for ZIMBOCASH is www.zimbo.cash . ZIMBOCASH’s official Twitter account is @zimbocash and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling ZIMBOCASH

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZIMBOCASH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZIMBOCASH should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZIMBOCASH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

