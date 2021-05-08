Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Shares Acquired by LaFleur & Godfrey LLC

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,257 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the period. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $6,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ZBH. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,666 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $15,025,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the third quarter worth approximately $275,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its position in Zimmer Biomet by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 4,925 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in Zimmer Biomet by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,973 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ZBH traded down $0.74 during trading on Friday, reaching $172.49. The company had a trading volume of 991,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,201,297. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.78 and a twelve month high of $180.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.96 billion, a PE ratio of 1,078.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $168.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 0.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 29th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 26th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is currently 12.20%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ZBH. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $185.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Northland Securities upgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Truist lifted their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $174.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James lifted their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.08.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It designs, manufactures and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, sports medicine, biologics, extremities & trauma products, office based technologies, spine, craniomaxillofacial & thoracic products, dental implants and related surgical products.

