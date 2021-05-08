ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) Issues Earnings Results

ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ ZIOP traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,694,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,507,146. The stock has a market cap of $688.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.57 and a beta of 2.28. ZIOPHARM Oncology has a 12 month low of $2.06 and a 12 month high of $5.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.44.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised ZIOPHARM Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on ZIOPHARM Oncology from $5.50 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price objective (down from $7.00) on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. ZIOPHARM Oncology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.17.

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing a portfolio of immuno-oncology therapies to treat patients with cancer. The company develops Sleeping Beauty platform, which is based on the non-viral genetic engineering of immune cells using a transposon/transposase system to engineer T-cells outside of the body for infusion; and Controlled IL-12 to stimulate expression of interleukin 12 or IL-12, a master regular of the immune system, in a controlled manner to focus the patient's immune system to attack cancer cells.

