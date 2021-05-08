ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The software maker reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ZIX had a positive return on equity of 63.79% and a negative net margin of 3.64%.

ZIX stock opened at $7.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.07, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $405.11 million, a P/E ratio of -22.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.87. ZIX has a 52 week low of $5.07 and a 52 week high of $10.37.

In other ZIX news, Director Taher Elgamal sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.76, for a total value of $194,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 81,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $635,055.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 20.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ZIXI. Stephens began coverage on ZIX in a report on Monday, February 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered ZIX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of ZIX in a report on Sunday, March 7th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of ZIX in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.70.

Zix Corporation provides solutions for email encryption, data loss prevention, threat protection, unified archiving, and cloud data backup in the United States, Israel, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Switzerland. The company offers Advanced Email Threat Protection, a cloud-based service that defends organizations from zero-day malware, ransomware, phishing, CEO fraud, W-2 phishing attacks, spams, and viruses in email; and Information Archive, a cloud-based email retention solution that enables user retrieval, compliance, and e-discovery.

