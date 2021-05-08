Zloadr Reaches Market Cap of $110,664.72 (ZDR)

Zloadr (CURRENCY:ZDR) traded 41% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 8th. During the last seven days, Zloadr has traded down 28.2% against the U.S. dollar. Zloadr has a market cap of $110,664.72 and $8,182.00 worth of Zloadr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zloadr coin can now be bought for $0.0204 or 0.00000035 BTC on major exchanges.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.40 or 0.00080985 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.42 or 0.00021214 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001708 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.85 or 0.00064668 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.22 or 0.00102885 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $448.24 or 0.00765827 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5,357.01 or 0.09152493 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Zloadr (ZDR) is a coin. Zloadr’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,425,706 coins. Zloadr’s official Twitter account is @zloadr and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zloadr describes itself as transparent crypto due-diligence platform that aims to provide banks, investors, and financial institutions with free and well-researched information. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zloadr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zloadr should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zloadr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

