Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Zogenix had a negative net margin of 8,758.48% and a negative return on equity of 53.91%. The firm had revenue of $13.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.54) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 995.6% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ ZGNX traded up $1.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.87. The company had a trading volume of 1,117,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 797,062. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.28 and its 200-day moving average is $20.42. Zogenix has a one year low of $16.73 and a one year high of $32.42. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 1.60.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zogenix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.25.

Zogenix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to transform the lives of patients and their families living with rare diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is the Fintepla, a low-dose fenfluramine, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome, as well as to treat seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut syndrome; and that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of other rare epileptic syndromes and diseases.

