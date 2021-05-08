Zymergen (NASDAQ:ZY) Stock Price Down 11.7%

Zymergen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZY)’s stock price traded down 11.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $40.20 and last traded at $41.50. 6,579 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 674,286 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.00.

Zymergen Company Profile (NASDAQ:ZY)

Zymergen Inc designs, engineers, and optimizes microbes for industrial applications in United States, Asia, and Europe. The company has a platform that treats the genome as a search space, to identify genetic changes that improve the economics for its customers' bio-based products for a range of industries, including chemicals and materials, agriculture, and pharmaceuticals.

