Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Lifted to “Buy” at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. Bank of America currently has $13.50 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $12.00.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ZNGA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zynga from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Zynga from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Zynga in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set an outperform rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Zynga from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Zynga from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Zynga has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $12.21.

NASDAQ ZNGA opened at $10.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.92. Zynga has a twelve month low of $7.57 and a twelve month high of $12.32. The stock has a market cap of $11.90 billion, a PE ratio of -366.33, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.26.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.04). Zynga had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a negative return on equity of 2.06%. Research analysts forecast that Zynga will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Bernard Jin Kim sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.26, for a total value of $2,815,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,145,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,903,250.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank D. Gibeau sold 378,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total transaction of $4,170,841.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,233,429 shares of company stock valued at $13,788,721. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZNGA. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Zynga in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in Zynga in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Zynga in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Zynga by 26,666.7% in the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Zynga in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 69.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zynga

Zynga Inc provides social game services in the United States and internationally. The company develops, markets, and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems; social networking platforms, such as Facebook and Snapchat; and personal computers consoles, such as Nintendo's Switch game console, and other platforms and consoles.

