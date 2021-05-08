Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Bank of America

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a $13.50 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $12.00. Bank of America‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 22.84% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ZNGA. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Zynga from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Zynga in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Zynga from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Zynga from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zynga from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Zynga has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.21.

NASDAQ ZNGA opened at $10.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.92. Zynga has a twelve month low of $7.57 and a twelve month high of $12.32. The stock has a market cap of $11.90 billion, a PE ratio of -366.33, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.26.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.04). Zynga had a negative return on equity of 2.06% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. Research analysts forecast that Zynga will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zynga news, insider Bernard Jin Kim sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.26, for a total value of $2,815,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,145,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,903,250.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank D. Gibeau sold 378,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total transaction of $4,170,841.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,233,429 shares of company stock valued at $13,788,721. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZNGA. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Zynga in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,328,000. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in shares of Zynga by 94.1% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 23,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 11,382 shares in the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. boosted its position in shares of Zynga by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 75,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Zynga by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 11,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 2,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Zynga by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 35,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 7,400 shares during the last quarter. 69.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zynga Company Profile

Zynga Inc provides social game services in the United States and internationally. The company develops, markets, and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems; social networking platforms, such as Facebook and Snapchat; and personal computers consoles, such as Nintendo's Switch game console, and other platforms and consoles.

