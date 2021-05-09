-$0.02 EPS Expected for Corvus Gold Inc. (NYSE:KOR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Corvus Gold Inc. (NYSE:KOR) to post ($0.02) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Corvus Gold’s earnings. Corvus Gold posted earnings of ($0.04) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Corvus Gold will report full-year earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.13) to ($0.11). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.09) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.11) to ($0.06). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Corvus Gold.

Get Corvus Gold alerts:

KOR traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 323,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,331. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.24. Corvus Gold has a 12 month low of $1.48 and a 12 month high of $3.29.

Corvus Gold, Inc mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company was founded on April 13, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Read More: Percentage Gainers

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Corvus Gold (KOR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Corvus Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corvus Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.