-$0.19 EPS Expected for ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) will post earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for ImmunoGen’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.16) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.22). ImmunoGen posted earnings per share of ($0.17) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 11.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that ImmunoGen will report full-year earnings of ($0.77) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.83) to ($0.71). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.76) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.23) to ($0.47). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow ImmunoGen.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The biotechnology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $85.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.61 million.

IMGN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered ImmunoGen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. TheStreet lowered ImmunoGen from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on ImmunoGen from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. ImmunoGen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.00.

Shares of IMGN stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $7.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,280,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,258,674. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.88 and a beta of 1.65. ImmunoGen has a one year low of $3.38 and a one year high of $10.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.35.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ImmunoGen by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 41,942 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in ImmunoGen by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 21,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 1,582 shares during the last quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC raised its stake in ImmunoGen by 1.3% during the first quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 151,340 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in ImmunoGen by 193.3% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,370 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 2,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in ImmunoGen by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,216 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 3,411 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

About ImmunoGen

ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. Its product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and IMGN632, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating AML and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

