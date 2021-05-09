$0.21 Earnings Per Share Expected for Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX) will report earnings per share of $0.21 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Luminex’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.24 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.19. Luminex posted earnings per share of $0.27 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Luminex will report full-year earnings of $0.92 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $1.07. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.03 to $1.40. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Luminex.

Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.12). Luminex had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 3.75%. The business had revenue of $111.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LMNX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Luminex from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Luminex in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 price target (down previously from $38.00) on shares of Luminex in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.50.

In other Luminex news, CFO Harriss T. Currie sold 5,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total value of $172,263.75. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LMNX. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Luminex by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,296,181 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $264,646,000 after buying an additional 132,397 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Luminex by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,435,144 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $45,781,000 after buying an additional 49,919 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Luminex in the 4th quarter valued at $14,662,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Luminex by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 593,193 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $13,715,000 after buying an additional 26,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investment Management of Virginia LLC grew its stake in Luminex by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 543,311 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $12,562,000 after buying an additional 95,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

LMNX stock traded down $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $36.86. 648,407 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,052,062. The company has a current ratio of 6.45, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.52 and a beta of 0.61. Luminex has a 1-year low of $20.61 and a 1-year high of $41.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.65 and a 200-day moving average of $28.18.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Luminex’s dividend payout ratio is presently -190.48%.

Luminex Company Profile

Luminex Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary biological testing technologies and products for the diagnostics, pharmaceutical, and research industries worldwide. Its products include Luminex 100/200 that integrates fluidics, optics, and digital signal processing; FLEXMAP 3D system for use as a general laboratory instrument; MAGPIX system, a multiplexing analyzer for qualitative and quantitative analysis of proteins and nucleic acids; MicroPlex, MagPlex, xTAG, SeroMAP, and calibration and control microspheres; xPONENT, a software suite to simplify laboratory workflow and enhance productivity; and TDAS, an analysis program designed for development and optimization of nucleic acid assays.

