$0.28 Earnings Per Share Expected for MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.28 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for MicroStrategy’s earnings. MicroStrategy reported earnings per share of $0.35 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MicroStrategy will report full-year earnings of $5.54 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $5.69 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover MicroStrategy.

MSTR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $250.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $325.00 to $450.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $920.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. MicroStrategy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $380.00.

In other MicroStrategy news, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $704.93, for a total transaction of $7,049,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,052,824.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Jarrod M. Patten sold 1,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $803.61, for a total transaction of $924,151.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,150 shares in the company, valued at $924,151.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 35,560 shares of company stock valued at $26,827,826 in the last three months. Insiders own 26.88% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ruffer LLP purchased a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,647,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,794,000. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy during the 4th quarter valued at about $431,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy during the 4th quarter valued at about $311,000. Finally, RBF Capital LLC raised its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 32,505 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,630,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSTR stock traded up $11.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $620.46. 363,527 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 896,143. MicroStrategy has a 12 month low of $109.64 and a 12 month high of $1,315.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $677.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $531.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 5,170.50 and a beta of 1.59.

MicroStrategy Company Profile

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy 2021, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.

