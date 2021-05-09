$0.30 EPS Expected for National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.30 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for National Instruments’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.27 and the highest is $0.32. National Instruments reported earnings per share of $0.26 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 15.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for National Instruments.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.83.

NASDAQ NATI traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.45. The stock had a trading volume of 357,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 656,859. The company has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of 26.97 and a beta of 1.10. National Instruments has a 12 month low of $30.42 and a 12 month high of $47.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.38.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. National Instruments’s payout ratio is 82.44%.

In related news, SVP Scott Arthur Rust sold 2,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.71, for a total transaction of $106,275.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 58,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,681,485.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of National Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in National Instruments by 102.1% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 782 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in National Instruments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in National Instruments in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new stake in National Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.09% of the company’s stock.

National Instruments Company Profile

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio.

