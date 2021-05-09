$0.32 Earnings Per Share Expected for Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.32 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Kite Realty Group Trust’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.32 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.33. Kite Realty Group Trust posted earnings per share of $0.30 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Kite Realty Group Trust will report full year earnings of $1.31 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.29 to $1.33. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.36 to $1.44. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Kite Realty Group Trust.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.03). Kite Realty Group Trust had a return on equity of 0.47% and a net margin of 2.15%.

KRG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research note on Monday, January 11th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.60.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KRG. Norges Bank bought a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $17,433,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,286,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $294,882,000 after acquiring an additional 501,818 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 178.5% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 662,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,915,000 after buying an additional 424,780 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 54.3% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 910,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,623,000 after buying an additional 320,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,426,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,223,000 after buying an additional 149,150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KRG traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $21.58. 239,410 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 547,487. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 1 year low of $7.55 and a 1 year high of $21.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 308.29, a P/E/G ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.77.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 8th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 7th. This is an increase from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.96%.

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to retailers in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

