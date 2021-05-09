$0.33 EPS Expected for Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) will report earnings of $0.33 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Construction Partners’ earnings. Construction Partners posted earnings of $0.30 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Friday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Construction Partners will report full-year earnings of $0.92 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $0.97. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.98 to $1.18. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Construction Partners.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.14). Construction Partners had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 5.13%. The business had revenue of $179.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Construction Partners from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Construction Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.57.

In other Construction Partners news, Director Suntx Capital Management Corp. sold 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.85, for a total transaction of $61,700,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP John L. Harper sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total transaction of $165,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 192,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,348,801.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,025,000 shares of company stock worth $62,441,200 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 63.94% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ROAD. Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Construction Partners by 1,196.7% during the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,731,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597,941 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Construction Partners by 6.9% during the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,245,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,744,000 after purchasing an additional 337,170 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Construction Partners by 11.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,188,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,396,000 after purchasing an additional 232,504 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Construction Partners by 57.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 602,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,536,000 after purchasing an additional 220,351 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Construction Partners by 174.7% during the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 327,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,783,000 after purchasing an additional 208,199 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Construction Partners stock traded down $1.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 608,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 409,037. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.16. Construction Partners has a 52 week low of $12.84 and a 52 week high of $36.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.38.

Construction Partners Company Profile

Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, engages in the construction and maintenance of roadways across Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, with a focus on highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

