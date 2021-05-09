$0.37 Earnings Per Share Expected for Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB) will announce earnings of $0.37 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Bridgewater Bancshares’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.37 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.36. Bridgewater Bancshares reported earnings of $0.26 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Bridgewater Bancshares will report full year earnings of $1.50 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.55. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.43 to $1.60. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Bridgewater Bancshares.

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. Bridgewater Bancshares had a net margin of 26.20% and a return on equity of 12.13%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BWB shares. B. Riley raised their price objective on Bridgewater Bancshares from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bridgewater Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ BWB traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.44. 75,102 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,882. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Bridgewater Bancshares has a one year low of $8.10 and a one year high of $18.25. The stock has a market cap of $490.53 million, a P/E ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.91.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BWB. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Bridgewater Bancshares by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. now owns 216,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,489,000 after purchasing an additional 50,950 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Bridgewater Bancshares by 2.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,679,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,120,000 after acquiring an additional 41,705 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares in the first quarter worth $427,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 140,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,758,000 after buying an additional 20,496 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Bridgewater Bancshares by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 289,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,619,000 after acquiring an additional 20,321 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.08% of the company’s stock.

Bridgewater Bancshares Company Profile

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It offers demand, savings and money market, time, interest and noninterest bearing transaction, and brokered deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

