-$0.69 EPS Expected for International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) to post earnings of ($0.69) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for International Seaways’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.38) and the lowest is ($0.86). International Seaways reported earnings per share of $2.39 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 128.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that International Seaways will report full-year earnings of ($0.74) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.55) to ($0.17). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.66 to $3.23. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover International Seaways.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The transportation company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.06. International Seaways had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 26.02%.

INSW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of International Seaways in a report on Friday, April 9th. TheStreet cut International Seaways from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on International Seaways from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded International Seaways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. International Seaways currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.17.

INSW stock opened at $20.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $574.38 million, a P/E ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.69. International Seaways has a 1 year low of $12.44 and a 1 year high of $24.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. International Seaways’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.34%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INSW. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of International Seaways in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of International Seaways in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Seaways in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Seaways in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,251 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

International Seaways Company Profile

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the International Flag trade. It operates through two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of March 12, 2021, the company owned and operated a fleet of 36 vessels, including 11 very large crude carriers, 2 Suezmaxes, 4 Aframaxes/LR2s, 13 Panamaxes/LR1s, and 4 medium range tankers, as well as had ownership interests in two floating storage and offloading service vessels.

