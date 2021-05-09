-$0.86 EPS Expected for Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.86) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Zogenix’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.16) and the highest is ($0.59). Zogenix reported earnings of ($0.96) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Zogenix will report full-year earnings of ($3.28) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.31) to ($2.40). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.80) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.85) to ($0.57). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Zogenix.

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $13.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.34 million. Zogenix had a negative net margin of 8,758.48% and a negative return on equity of 53.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 995.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.54) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Zogenix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Zogenix currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.25.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zogenix by 5.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,922,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,097,000 after purchasing an additional 248,283 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Zogenix by 1,735.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,168,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,336,000 after buying an additional 2,995,724 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Zogenix by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,756,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,114,000 after buying an additional 18,602 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Zogenix by 140.4% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,050,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,502,000 after buying an additional 613,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Zogenix during the fourth quarter worth about $19,917,000. 96.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ZGNX traded up $1.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $18.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,117,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 797,062. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.28 and a 200-day moving average of $20.42. Zogenix has a 52-week low of $16.73 and a 52-week high of $32.42.

Zogenix Company Profile

Zogenix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to transform the lives of patients and their families living with rare diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is the Fintepla, a low-dose fenfluramine, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome, as well as to treat seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut syndrome; and that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of other rare epileptic syndromes and diseases.

