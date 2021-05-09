$1.36 EPS Expected for Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) to report $1.36 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Olin’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.67 and the lowest is $1.23. Olin posted earnings of ($0.63) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 315.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Olin will report full year earnings of $5.04 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.45 to $5.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $5.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.85 to $5.99. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Olin.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.20. Olin had a negative net margin of 18.47% and a negative return on equity of 9.98%.

OLN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Olin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Olin from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Tudor Pickering raised Olin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Vertical Research raised Olin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Olin from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.14.

In other news, VP Brett A. Flaugher sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 36,938 shares in the company, valued at $1,662,210. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John Mb Oconnor sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total transaction of $675,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,081.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 121,000 shares of company stock worth $5,431,300 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OLN. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Olin by 393.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 101,119 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 80,636 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Olin by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 11,225 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Olin by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 88,285 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,168,000 after purchasing an additional 21,660 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Olin by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in Olin by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 24,639 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 5,867 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OLN traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $46.54. 1,061,649 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,519,426. Olin has a 1 year low of $9.67 and a 1 year high of $47.00. The stock has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.50 and a 200 day moving average of $29.03.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. Olin’s payout ratio is currently 133.33%.

Olin Company Profile

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

